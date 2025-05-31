 Contact Us
News Middle East Hamas responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

Hamas responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

"The Islamic Resistance Movement submitted its response to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties. As part of this agreement, 10 living prisoners of the occupation held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners," Hamas said in a statement.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published May 31,2025
Subscribe
HAMAS RESPONDS TO US TRUCE PROPOSAL, TO FREE 10 LIVING HOSTAGES

Hamas on Saturday said it had responded to a ceasefire proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff, saying 10 living hostages would be freed from Gaza as part of the deal.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) today submitted its response to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties," the group said in a statement. "As part of this agreement, 10 living prisoners of the occupation held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners."