News Middle East Pilgrims face heavy fines for travelling to Mecca without permits

Ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage, Mecca's security forces discovered dozens of unauthorized pilgrims attempting to enter the holy city without permits on Monday.

Several Mecca residents are said to have tried to bring more than 40 pilgrims to the Muslim holy sites, the state news agency SPA reported on Monday.



The authorities imposed fines of up to $25,000 per person and 10-year entry bans to Saudi Arabia on those involved.



Some pilgrims enter the country as tourists and then visit the holy sites during the Hajj without the required permit because the cost of a pilgrimage from abroad can be $5,000 or significantly more.



The Hajj, which begins at different times each year, is expected to take place from June 4-9 this year. Last year, around 1.8 million people took part.



The so-called great pilgrimage to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina is one of the most important religious experiences in the lives of many Muslims worldwide. It is also one of the five basic duties of Islam. Believers from other countries often wait years for the opportunity to take part.



The Hajj Ministry confirmed the severity of the penalties, which also apply to those who attempt to transport, accommodate or otherwise assist pilgrims without a permit.



The Saudi ministry urged its citizens to comply with the regulations to ensure a "safe Hajj for all."











