Dozens more Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza Strip

At least 27 Palestinians were killed, and many others injured in fresh Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

Seven Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces shelled a house in the Jabalia Nazla area in northern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

A Palestinian journalist, Hassan Majdi Abu Warda, and a number of his family members were also killed in an Israeli strike targeting their home in the same neighborhood, the source said.

A pregnant woman was killed and several people were injured when fighter jets hit a tent for displaced civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medics said.

Five people from the same family were also killed in another strike targeting a tent for displaced civilians in the central city of Deir al-Balah, a medical source said.

An Israeli drone hit a civilian house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing a Palestinian and his wife, and injuring several others.

A Palestinian doctor also lost his life in Israeli shelling of al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis, a medical source said.

According to the source, three more Palestinians were killed after Israeli strikes in the same area.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that five people were killed by an Israeli strike that targeted a two-story building in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israeli drones targeted a Palestinian home in western Khan Younis, killing two civilians and injuring others, WAFA said.

On Saturday, the Israeli army killed at least 50 Palestinians in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









