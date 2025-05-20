Netanyahu attacks UK, France, Canada over call for halting Israeli war on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly attacked a joint statement by the UK, France, and Canada calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement issued late Monday, Netanyahu claimed that the joint call for halting the Israeli war on Gaza is "offering a huge prize" for what he calls "the genocidal attack" on Israel in October 2023.

He vowed that Israel will continue the war until "a total victory is achieved."

"The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised," said Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

On Monday, the UK, France, and Canada issued a stern warning to Israel, calling for an immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid or face "further concrete actions."

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday's announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate," the joint statement said.

The three nations also accused Israel of denying vital humanitarian assistance, warning that such actions "risk breaching International Humanitarian Law."

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response," the statement warned.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.