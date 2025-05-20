JAPAN OPPOSES ISRAELS EXPANDED MILITARY OPERATIONS IN GAZA

Smoke rises as a result of Israeli military shelling on the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, 20 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

Japan has expressed opposition to Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza, urging all parties to return to the negotiation table to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed Japan's concerns during a press conference, stating: "We oppose any further worsening of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and any movement that goes against the realization of a 'two-state solution.'"

He emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and expressed deep concern over the casualties caused by Israel's reoccupation of Gaza.

Commenting on Japan's involvement in a joint statement issued by foreign ministers from various nations urging the UN and humanitarian groups to expand their efforts in Gaza, Hayashi said: "Japan will keep making diplomatic efforts while closely cooperating with the countries concerned."

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his army will take over "all of Gaza."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Regarding the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Hayashi voiced his optimism for a diplomatic solution following US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin speaking over the phone on Monday.

"We hope that diplomatic efforts of relevant countries will lead to a breakthrough in the (Ukraine) situation," he added.