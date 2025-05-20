Iran’s Khamenei rules out ‘meaningful outcome’ from nuclear talks with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that he does not believe the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington will lead to "any meaningful outcome."

He made the remarks during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in northern Iran last year.

Khamenei recalled that Raisi, in his first press appearance after taking office in 2021, had categorically stated that he would not engage in direct talks with the US.

While indirect negotiations did take place during Raisi's presidency, Khamenei emphasized they yielded no results.

The late president "did not allow the enemy to claim that Iran was brought to the negotiation table through threats," Khamenei said.

"Even now, we don't believe any meaningful outcome will emerge, and we do not know what will happen," he noted.

Iran and the US have resumed nuclear diplomacy since last month, with Oman acting as mediator. Four rounds of indirect talks have taken place so far, with the most recent round held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and nuclear negotiating team member Kazem Gharibabadi said that a new proposal for the next round of indirect talks with the US has been received and is "currently under review."

In his remarks, Khamenei also addressed recent statements from US officials demanding that Iran dismantle its uranium enrichment program.

He dismissed the statements as "sheer arrogance" and urged US officials to avoid such statements amid the ongoing negotiations."No one is waiting for anyone's permission.

The Islamic Republic has its own policy and path, and it pursues that policy independently," he said.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, said the Iranian enrichment program will continue "with or without a deal" with the US.

"We are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal," he said.

His comments came shortly after Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East and head of the US negotiation team, said any agreement with Iran "must include an agreement not to enrich uranium."

"We have one very, very clear red line, and that is enrichment. We cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability," Witkoff told ABC in an interview.

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that Iran would face "something bad" if it did not quickly accept a US proposal regarding its nuclear program.

Iranian officials have denied receiving any such written proposal, either directly or indirectly.