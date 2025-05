An irregular migrant died and 61 others were rescued after their boat sank while attempting to cross the English Channel, French media reported Monday morning.

The irregular migrant died when the boat carrying 62 migrants sank off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, BFMTV reported.

French authorities rescued 61 irregular migrants, it added.

The broadcaster reported that at least 12 migrants had died while attempting to cross the English Channel since the beginning of the year.