'This must end': EU commissioner slams latest Israeli attacks on Gaza

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management on Sunday condemned Israel's latest attacks on Gaza, saying they resulted in civilian casualties and targeted hospitals and medical staff in violation of international humanitarian law.

In a post on X, Hadja Lahbib wrote: "Israel's renewed offensive on Gaza has killed many civilians over the weekend and targeted hospitals and medical staff-clear violations of international humanitarian law."

"This must end," Lahbib said.

Lahbib said the situation would be addressed at the 4th European Humanitarian Forum, which begins Monday and runs for two days.

The Israeli military resumed extensive operations in the Gaza Strip on the morning of March 18, following a ceasefire that had come into effect on Jan. 19.

Since hostilities resumed, at least 3,193 Palestinians — most of them women, children, and the elderly — have been killed, and 8,993 others wounded, according to local health authorities.

Since the start of Israel's military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the death toll of Palestinians has risen to 53,339, with 121,034 reported injured.

Israel has rejected new ceasefire proposals, vowing to intensify military operations against Hamas.

Hamas, in turn, has accused Israel of not honoring its ceasefire commitments and resuming what it described as a campaign of genocide under the watch of international mediators.