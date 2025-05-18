Flights resume at Sanaa International Airport after 10-day suspension because of Israeli strikes: Houthis

The Yemeni Houthi group announced Saturday the resumption of flights at the Sanaa International Airport, 10 days after Israeli airstrikes forced a suspension of operations.

"Sanaa International Airport resumed civil flights today via Yemen Airways after a ten-day halt due to blatant Israeli aggression," said the Houthi-run SABA News Agency.

The report said a Yemen Airways flight arrived at the airport from the Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan with 138 passengers, and departed with 144 passengers bound for Amman.

Yahya Al-Sayani, deputy minister of transport and public works in the Houthi government, said the resumption of flights sends "a message of Yemen's resilience and steadfastness in the face of brutal aggression."

He added that the airport is operating at full technical and operational capacity, providing navigation and ground services in line with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Humanitarian flights via the airport resumed Thursday, with the Houthis reporting the takeoff and landing of 10 UN-operated flights.

The Houthi group announced on May 7 the suspension of all UN and humanitarian flights through Sanaa following Israeli airstrikes on the airport.

The Israeli military launched extensive attacks on May 6 on the Yemeni capital, including strikes on the Sanaa International Airport, central power stations and a cement factory, one day after it said it hit the Port of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen with a series of airstrikes.

The Houthi group previously said the strikes caused "massive destruction" at the airport, halting all activity, including UN and humanitarian flights, and estimated the damage at nearly half a billion dollars.

In recent weeks, the Houthi group has stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip that has left more than 53,200 dead.

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis on May 6, brokered by Oman -- a move Israeli officials reportedly described as "surprising."

Israel has since then carried out several airstrikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.