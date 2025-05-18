European Council president condemns Gaza violence, urges Israel to immediately lift blockade

European Council President Antonio Costa expressed concern Saturday about escalating violence in the Gaza Strip and urged Israel to immediately lift the blockade.

"Shocked by the daily news coming from Gaza: civilians starving, hospitals hit again by strikes. Violence must stop!" Costa wrote on X.

He underscored the urgent need for Israel to lift the blockade without delay and to guarantee the secure, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

"What's happening in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy. A whole people is being subjected to crushing, disproportionate military force. International law is systematically violated," he added.

Costa emphasized the growing urgency for a lasting truce and humanitarian relief. "A sustained ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages are more urgent than ever," he added.

ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZA AFTER TEL AVIV DISCARDED CEASEFIRE



The Israeli army resumed attacking Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire that had been in effect since Jan. 19.

Since the resumption of hostilities, 3,131 Palestinians -- mostly the elderly, women and children -- have been killed, and 8,632 injured.

The death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 53,272, with 120,673 injured.

Following the collapse of the ceasefire, Israel announced it would escalate military operations against Hamas, citing the group's refusal of new truce proposals.

Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of breaching its commitments and resuming what it characterized as a campaign of genocide. Israeli airstrikes since early Saturday have killed 45 Palestinians.