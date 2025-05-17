EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT SHOCKED AT ISRAELS GAZA OFFENSIVE

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Saturday that he was "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, which is the target of an expanded Israeli offensive.

"Shocked by the news from Gaza: starving civilians, hospitals hit again by strikes. The violence must stop!" Costa said in a statement online.

He called on the Israeli government to immediately end the blockade and ensure safe, swift, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

Israel launched an intensified offensive in Gaza on Saturday aimed at "the defeat of Hamas", with rescuers in the Palestinian territory reporting at least 32 killed by new Israeli strikes against the militant group.

"What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy. A whole people are subjected to overwhelming and disproportionate military force," Costa said.

He added that a lasting ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas were more urgent than ever.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said from Baghdad, where he is attending an Arab League summit, that he was "alarmed" by Israel's plans to expand ground operations in Gaza.

He again called for a permanent ceasefire and the end of the Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza since March 2.







