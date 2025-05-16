Situation in Gaza remains 'extremely volatile and unpredictable': UN

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike near tents of Internally displaced Palestinians in the west of Gaza City on, 16 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

A UN spokesperson on Friday expressed concern over the "extremely volatile" situation in the Gaza Strip as Israel's operations are ongoing.

"The intensification of operations by Israeli forces comes after several displacement orders were issued for areas in North Gaza, Deir al Balah, and Khan Younis governorates in the past three days.

"The situation remains extremely volatile and unpredictable," Stephanie Tremblay said at a news conference.

In northern Gaza, Tremblay said some 17,000 people have been displaced so far from Jabalya and Beit Lahiya since Thursday afternoon.

At least 250 people have reportedly been killed in the past 36 hours, she said, citing the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

"The ongoing hostilities are also putting hospitals in northern Gaza—and the patients and staff there—at risk," Tremblay said.

The UN and its partners continue to mobilize assistance despite the "enormous" challenges, she said, adding 18 kitchens that had previously closed have been able to reopen.

"The humanitarian community continues to call for the total blockade on Gaza to be lifted to allow in desperately needed supplies—as well as the protection of civilians and an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire," she added.

'SENSELESS KILLINGS' IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK



Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza's crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Tremblay said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that settler "vandalism" continues in the West Bank, damaging "critical" infrastructure and disrupting the livelihoods of affected communities.

The UN Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory called for an end to the "senseless killings" in the occupied West Bank, she said.

"Israel must stop all extrajudicial executions and other unlawful use of force in the occupied West Bank," she added.

At least 967 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.