Arab League confirms international conference on '2-state solution' for next month

A senior Arab League official confirmed on Friday that an international conference on a two-state solution for Palestine will be held in June under the joint chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France.

"The conference on recognizing the State of Palestine will be held from June 17 to 20, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France," Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki said at a press conference in Baghdad, where the 34th Arab Summit was held on Saturday, but did not specify the location of such a significant event.

The Arab Summit takes place amid Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has killed over 53,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children.

According to Zaki, the conference aims "to implement a previous UN General Assembly resolution and accelerate the two-state solution (Palestinian and Israeli), in addition to exploring ways to materialize the Palestinian state on the ground."

He noted that the conference "will be serious and comprehensive," as it will discuss the political, economic, and social aspects of the Palestinian issue from all angles.

He expected some countries to recognize the State of Palestine at the conference, which would have "a significant political impact."

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country may recognize the State of Palestine in the coming months, noting that this could happen at an international conference on the two-state solution in June but not specifying the venue.