Saudi crown prince says Gulf-US summit serves regional stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Wednesday that the Gulf-US summit reflects a keenness to develop cooperation and serve stability in the region.

"The relationship between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the US is historic and strategic," bin Salman said in his opening speech at the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Gulf leaders.

"We seek to halt escalation in the region, end the war in Gaza, and find a comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause," he added.

On Syria, the crown prince hailed Trump's decision on Tuesday to lift sanctions on Syria.