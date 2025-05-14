Qatar’s emir meets Trump, says working together to promote peace

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Wednesday that his country is working with US President Donald Trump to promote peace.

"We can continue to work together to bring peace to our region or other regions, such as peace between Russia and Ukraine," Tamim said during his meeting with Trump in Doha.

"We all want peace in the region and hope this time it will be achieved," he added.

The Qatari ruler praised Trump as "a man of peace" and voiced confidence in Washington's commitment to stabilizing the region.

The emir also expressed enthusiasm about the broader US-Qatar discussions, which are expected to focus on peace efforts, investment opportunities, and energy cooperation.

He said Qatar is ready to share lessons learned from hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup with teams preparing for the 2026 edition in the US.

Trump arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, marking his second stop in his Gulf tour following his visit to Saudi Arabia.