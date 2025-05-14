Israel kills nearly 60 Palestinians in pre-dawn strikes across Gaza

A Palestinian girl looks as others clear debris and rubble at the Fatima Bint Asad school hit in overnight Israeli strikes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli forces have killed nearly 60 Palestinians in pre-dawn airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, including women and children, according to local media on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli warplanes struck residential buildings and the refugee camp in Jabalia town, the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 45 Palestinians.

It added that the civil defense rescuers are struggling with limited capabilities to remove victims from under the rubble of the struck buildings.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a man, his wife, and their two daughters were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Also in southeastern Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Al-Fukhari area killed 10 people from the Abu Ammouna family, according to the local Al-Aqsa radio.

More than 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.