1 killed in new Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed in a new Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fatality occurred when a drone hit a motorcycle in the border town of Houla.

The state news agency NNA confirmed the strike, without giving details about the identity of the victim.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.