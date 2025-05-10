Video contradicts Israeli police claim about execution of Palestinian man in West Bank

A video published Saturday by Palestine TV documented the field execution of Rami Al-Kokhon, 30, who was killed by an Israeli soldier disguised in civilian clothing during a raid by a special unit in the West Bank last Thursday.

The footage shows Al-Kokhon speaking with another young man in Nablus before being suddenly approached by the soldier who shoots him with a handgun -- even though Al-Kokhon had raised his hands in surrender.

The video contradicts the Israeli police's narrative, which claimed AL-Kokhon was armed and posed a threat, in an apparent attempt to justify the execution in the northern West Bank.

Israeli police announced that a unit of Mista'arvim (elite undercover agents), in coordination with the army and Shin Bet (internal security agency), carried out an offensive in Nablus's Old City that resulted in "the elimination of an armed suspect believed to be affiliated with the Lions' Den group and the arrest of another."

At least 962 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the onslaught in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

The International Court of Justice declared in July 2024 that Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



