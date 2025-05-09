UK, Switzerland sign deal to explore direct rail link

The United Kingdom and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of establishing a direct rail link between the two countries.

Swiss Minister for the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) Albert Rosti and British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander signed the agreement on Thursday, aimed at strengthening cooperation on international passenger rail transport, DETEC said on Friday.

"A direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK is an ambitious goal. With today's memorandum, we are creating the basis for jointly examining concrete next steps. Such a connection would send a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the UK," Rosti said in a statement.

The Swiss government noted growing demand for travel between the UK and Switzerland, reflected in the high volume of flights between the two countries.

It added that a direct rail service could be viable if travel times are competitive.

However, several challenges must be addressed. Since the UK is not part of the Schengen area, border checks would require dedicated passenger terminals at departure stations in both countries.

A direct link would also require coordination with France.





- UK DEEPENS TIES WITH EUROPE, US

The agreement between Bern and London comes as the UK signals a renewed interest in closer relations with the EU.

"We must recognize that a new era has begun. And we need to build on our trade and economic relations with the EU with a reset," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said following a recent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

London and Brussels are currently negotiating a security pact, with Starmer set to host von der Leyen in London on May 19 for a summit where he hopes to finalize the agreement.

On Thursday, a new trade deal between the UK and the US was also announced. Starmer called it a "really fantastic, historic day" for both nations.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement will eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers that have unfairly restricted American products.

He noted it will impact billions of dollars in US exports, including beef, ethanol, and other agricultural goods.





