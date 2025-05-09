New foundation to lead aid distribution in Gaza, US says

A new foundation is planning to reorganize the distribution of aid into the Gaza Strip, the United States said on Thursday.



US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the foundation was non-governmental and would make an announcement "shortly," without offering further details.



"When they make their announcement, you'll have the details you need," she told reporters.



Since early March, Israel has blocked all deliveries of aid to the besieged coastal enclave, which is home to around 2 million Palestinians.



Israel accuses the Palestinian militant group Hamas of diverting humanitarian supplies and selling them for profit to fund their military efforts. According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are facing food shortages.



A 14-page document from the newly-registered Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) envisions providing up to 1.2 million Palestinians with food, water and hygiene kits via four distribution centres in Gaza.



Later, the project aims to reach all of Gaza's residents.



"Aid diversion, active combat, and restricted access have prevented life-saving assistance from reaching the people it is meant to serve and eroded donor confidence," the GHF document states.



"GHF was established to restore that vital lifeline through an independent, rigorously-audited model that gets assistance directly — and only — to those in need."



The foundation intends to provide families with food packages containing 50 meals, among other things, and will channel aid deliveries from other humanitarian organizations into the Gaza Strip.



According to the proposal, private security guards will secure the routes and distribution centres, while Israeli soldiers will not be involved in securing or distributing the supplies.



According to the GHF document, the foundation's board includes former World Central Kitchen chief executive Nate Mook, Mastercard's Raisa Sheynberg, Current Capital founder Jonathan Foster and lawyer Loik Henderson.

