2 more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza, army says

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed in battles with the Palestinian group Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said on Friday.

A military statement said that four more soldiers were injured in battles in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The two deaths brought to 856 the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the outbreak of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023 to 856, according to military figures released by the army.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing nearly 52,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





