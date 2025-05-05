Israeli demonstrators clash with police in Jerusalem amid anti-government protests

Clashes erupted between Israeli demonstrators and police in Jerusalem, anti-government protesters marched to the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) building on May 5, 2025 (AA Photo)

Clashes erupted between Israeli demonstrators and police in Jerusalem on Monday amid protests over Israel's continued onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the violence erupted as anti-government protesters marched to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) building.

Israeli police forcibly evacuated protesters who blocked a road leading to the Knesset building and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the broadcaster said.

Monday's protest coincided with the return of the Knesset to its meetings after a recess.

Videos circulating on social media showed police forces dragging demonstrators on the ground and pushing them away to empty the blocked street.

Another video clip showed a number of demonstrators walking over a barrier placed around the Knesset building.

According to the daily Haaretz, Israeli protesters took to the streets against the Netanyahu government that "abandons the hostages in Gaza, issues compulsory conscription orders for reserve soldiers, and reduces teachers' salaries."

One of the protesters was arrested by the police, the newspaper said.

Israeli estimates suggest 59 captives remain in Gaza, with 24 believed alive. In contrast, more than 9,900 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations.

More than 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.