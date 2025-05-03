Zelenskiy says he discussed air defence, sanctions with Trump in Vatican meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed air defence systems and sanctions on Russia with Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, in what he called the best meeting the two had ever had.

In comments released by his presidential administration, Zelenskiy also said he and the U.S. president agreed that a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow was the correct first step towards ending the war in Ukraine.

He said he raised the topic of sanctions with Trump at the impromptu meeting last week, and that Trump's response on this question was "very strong". Zelenskiy did not give specifics.

He also said the critical minerals deal signed by the two countries on Wednesday was mutually beneficial, and that it would allow Ukraine to defend future U.S. investments, as well as its own territory and people.

The accord, heavily promoted by Trump, will give the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and unleash U.S. investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.

On the security element in the deal, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of more effective air defences that have remained one of Kyiv's main requests to its allies throughout Russia's three-year-old full-scale invasion.

"And so we are ready for air defence systems to be a contribution (to the fund). I told him about the number (of systems that we need) - he told me that they will work on it, (that) these things are not free."

The minerals agreement was reached at a time when the U.S. says it is growing increasingly frustrated by the failure of Moscow and Kyiv to come to the table for peace talks.

Kyiv says it advocates an immediate unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he agrees in principle, but that there are many issues that need to be clarified before that can happen.

Responding to Moscow's offer of a three-day ceasefire around May 9, when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Nazi Germany, Zelenskiy said he was ready as long as the truce would be 30 days in length.

He said Ukraine, given continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade there.

"We cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees."









