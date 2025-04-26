Iraq urges Washington to review travel warnings

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, April 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein urged his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday to reconsider Washington's security warnings on travel to Iraq, according to a statement.

Hussein made the request during a meeting with Rubio in Washington, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, cited by the official news agency, INA.

It said the top diplomats discussed improving cooperation on politics, security and the economy.

The statement quoted Hussein as stressing the importance of reviewing the security warnings on travel to Iraq, noting that the measure "negatively affects" the arrival of American companies to Iraq.

He stressed that the new stable security situation in Iraq represents an additional factor attracting foreign investment.

The Iraqi top diplomat added that certain European countries "have reviewed their security evaluations" on Iraq.

Hussein arrived Thursday in the US to hold meetings with top US officials to discuss relations and regional issues of common interest.