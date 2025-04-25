UAE voices 'steadfast solidarity' with Türkiye in wake of Istanbul quake

Local residents wait in a street in Istanbul on April 23, 2025, following an initial quake at 12:49 pm (0949 GMT) followed by three others of with magnitudes of 4.4 to 4.9. (AFP Photo)

The United Arab Emirates on Friday expressed solidarity with Türkiye following the earthquake that struck the Sea of Marmara and was felt in northern areas of Istanbul two days ago, resulting in dozens of injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry affirmed the country's "steadfast solidarity with Türkiye and its people, as part of the close ties between the two countries."

The statement also expressed the UAE's "wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured."

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on Wednesday, injuring at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, said officials.

The epicenter was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).