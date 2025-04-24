Syrian president offers condolences on Pope Francis’ passing

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed his condolences Wednesday on the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88, noting that the pontiff stood by the Syrian people during their darkest times.

"I extend my condolences to the Roman Catholic community on the passing of Pope Francis," said Sharaa, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency on X.

"Over the years, Pope Francis stood with the Syrian people during their darkest moments, consistently raising his voice against the violence and injustice that targeted them," he added.

"His calls transcended political boundaries, and his legacy of courage, morality and solidarity will live on in the hearts of many in our nation."

The pope was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery at his Vatican residence.

He died of a stroke followed by a coma and heart failure, the Vatican announced Monday.

"The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse," Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate.





