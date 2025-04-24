3 injured in fresh US airstrikes in Yemen, Houthis say

Three people were wounded in fresh US airstrikes in war-torn Yemen, the Houthi group said on Thursday.

Warplanes struck the Eastern Geraf area in the capital Sanaa, injuring one person and causing material damage, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said in a statement.

Two more people were injured in separate strikes in the northern Saada province, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported.

The Houthi group denounced the US strikes as a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

There was no immediate US comment on the report.

The US has carried out nearly 1,000 airstrikes in Yemen since March 15, killing 217 civilians and injuring over 430, mostly women and children, based on official Houthi data that excludes losses among their forces.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi group and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where over 51,300 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault.

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on the enclave last month.





