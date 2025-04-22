Israeli strikes kill 15 more Palestinians in Gaza as genocidal war continues

A view shows an explosion during an Israeli strike at a tent camp sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

At least 15 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since early Tuesday across the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli genocide.

The Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported that nine people including two children were killed and 13 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a building in central Khan Younis city, the southern Gaza Strip.

Another Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza, left a doctor killed, Wafa also said.

In the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli drone strike on a group of civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp left five people killed, according to the local Al-Aqsa radio.

It added that explosions were heard in different areas across Gaza as result of the Israeli blowing-up of more homes and buildings, and the artillery shelling on the eastern areas of the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Israel has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.