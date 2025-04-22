Israeli army raids across West bank injure 4 Palestinians, including children

The Israeli military raided several areas of the occupied West Bank late Monday, wounding four Palestinians with live ammunition, including two children, and beating another child and a young man, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it transferred a 16-year-old boy from the town of Idhna, west of Hebron who was shot in the abdomen to a hospital.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that another 16-year-old from the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, was shot in the foot during confrontations with Israeli forces.

The agency noted that Israeli troops present during the demolition of a six-story residential building fired live rounds at civilians, including schoolchildren, injuring the student, who was then taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital for treatment.

It also reported that a young man in Idhna sustained bruises after being assaulted by Israeli soldiers. Several residents also suffered from suffocation due to tear gas and were treated onsite.

Israeli forces stormed Idhna, firing live ammunition, sound bombs and tear gas at civilians.

In the Bethlehem area, the Israeli army raided the towns of Nahalin and Al-Khader, with no reported injuries.

In the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent said it transported a 15-year-old child to a hospital who had been beaten by Israeli forces during a raid on Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

The army also stormed Qabalan and Beit Furik in Nablus governorate, deploying sound bombs and tear gas, the Red Crescent said.

Additionally, Israeli forces issued demolition notices for residential structures and livestock shelters in the northern Jordan Valley, citing a lack of permits, according to the Red Crescent.

In Tulkarem, Israeli armored vehicles entered the city, where ongoing operations for 85 days have displaced thousands and destroyed hundreds of homes, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces moved through various neighborhoods with infantry units, firing sound bombs and disrupting civilian and vehicle movement, though no clashes or arrests were noted, the agency added.

The Israeli army also raided the village of Burqa without reported arrests or searches.

Tension has been high in the occupied West Bank, where more than 955 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.