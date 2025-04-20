Gaza death toll tops 51,200 as Israel’s genocidal war continues unabated

 Contact Us
At least 44 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 51,201 since October 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry also reported 145 new injuries, bringing the total number of wounded to 116,869. Many victims remain trapped under rubble as rescue efforts are hindered.

Published April 20,2025
Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 44 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,201, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 145 more injured people were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,869 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 1,827 people and injuring 4,828 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.