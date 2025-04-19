Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike

Hamas said Saturday that the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander remains unknown, while the body of a guard assigned to him had been recovered from the site of a recent Israeli strike.

"We managed to retrieve the body of a martyr who was tasked with securing the prisoner Edan Alexander, but the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, days after announcing it had "lost contact" with the unit holding Alexander following an Israeli air strike on their location in the Gaza Strip.







