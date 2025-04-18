Syrian Air to resume flights to UAE starting Sunday

Syrian Air officially announced Thursday the resumption of direct flights between Syria and the United Arab Emirates beginning this Sunday.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the airline said it will currently operate four weekly flights between Damascus and Dubai—on Saturdays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays—with plans to increase the frequency to seven flights per week soon.

Flights to Sharjah will run on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, with the aim of expanding to daily service.

Meanwhile, flights between Damascus and Abu Dhabi will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Syrian Air affirmed that it is doing its utmost to expand its flight network as soon as possible, pending the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities to increase the number of scheduled flights.

The airline also urged passengers to contact its offices inside and outside Syria for more information.

The announcement comes just days after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his first official visit to the UAE. Since taking office on Jan. 29, Al-Sharaa has made official visits to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Jordan.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A transitional Syrian administration was declared on Jan. 29, dissolving the constitution, security services, armed factions, the Baath Party and parliament.