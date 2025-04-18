Israel kills 11 in Gaza drone strike, including two children

At least 11 Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed late Thursday night in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a residential home in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli drones fired multiple missiles at a family house in the Tel al-Zaatar area, causing widespread destruction and injuring several people inside.

On Thursday alone, the Israeli army killed at least 45 Palestinians during intensified air, drone, and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources, civil defense teams, and eyewitnesses.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.