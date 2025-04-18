Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades say Israeli soldiers killed, wounded in 3 operations in Khan Younis

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said on Friday that it had carried out three operations over the past two days targeting Israeli forces in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, resulting in the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the group said its fighters had "lured a Zionist special force on Wednesday into a booby-trapped tunnel in the Qizan al-Najjar area of Khan Younis."

"Once members of the force entered the tunnel, multiple explosive devices were detonated, killing and injuring a number of soldiers," the group said.

The brigades added that on the same day, its fighters detonated three powerful explosive devices targeting two Israeli D9 military bulldozers.

On Thursday, Al-Qassam said it had attacked three more Israeli D9 bulldozers using a Yassin-105 rocket-propelled grenade, a Shuwaz explosive, and a barrel bomb.

The Israeli army has not commented on the specific incidents reported by the brigades.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.