420,000 Palestinians newly displaced in Gaza since Israel shattered ceasefire: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Friday that 420,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced in Gaza since March 18, following Israeli violation of a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the agency warned that "humanitarian aid and supplies have not entered the Gaza Strip since 2 March 2025, when the Israeli Authorities imposed a siege."

"This is already three times longer than the one enforced in October 2023 when the war started," it added.

It noted that there are "at least 20 displacement orders issued by the Israeli military between 18 March and 14 April, in total," resulting in "about 69% of the Gaza Strip is under active displacement orders, within the 'no-go' zone or both."

The agency estimated that "nearly 420,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire."

It also said that "resumed bombardments and the total restriction on aid are severely hampering humanitarian agencies' ability to respond to urgent needs—especially food, clean water, sanitation, shelter, and medical supplies."

Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.