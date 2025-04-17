Water supply restored to 1 million Palestinians in Gaza City after 2-week interruption

Palestinian authorities restored water supply to around one million people in Gaza City on Thursday after a two-week interruption.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Water Authority said that its teams managed to repair a main water pipeline serving the city after it was damaged in Israeli attacks two weeks ago.

It said repairing the pipeline allows the resumption of water flow from the Israeli company Mekorot.

According to the statement, the pipeline provides water to some 70% of Gaza City's neighborhoods and serves nearly one million people.

On April 5, the Gaza Municipality reported that there was a disconnect in the water pipeline that brings Mekorot's water to the city.

Hosni Mehanna, Gaza municipality spokesperson, told Anadolu at that time that the disconnect affects the main pipeline located in eastern Gaza City, where Israeli forces have been conducting a military operation.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.