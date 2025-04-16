Israeli army kills 25 more Gazans as death toll surpasses 51,000

At least 25 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, pushing up the death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,025, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 89 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, bringing the number of injuries to 116,432 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,652 people and injured nearly 4,400 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









