TRUMP DOES NOT RULE OUT ATTACK ON IRANS NUCLEAR FACILITIES

News Middle East Trump does not rule out attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Trump does not rule out attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

President Donald Trump has repeated his warning of severe consequences for Iran regarding its nuclear program, which includes the possibility of military strikes against Tehran's nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat of drastic consequences for Iran over its nuclear programme, including a potential attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities.



During a meeting at the White House with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Trump stated: "They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they got to go fast, because they're fairly close to having one, and they're not going to have one.



"And if we have to do something very harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not doing it for us. I'm doing it for the world, and these are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added.



When questioned by a reporter if this included an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Trump affirmed, "Of course it does."



The US government and other Western states as well as Israel aim to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



During his first term in office in 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Vienna nuclear deal, which was designed to limit Iran's nuclear programme and lift sanctions in return. Following this, Tehran also ceased adhering to the agreement's stipulations.



Last Saturday, the US and Iran resumed talks about a possible new nuclear agreement after years of deadlock, with Oman acting as a mediator.



The next round of talks is expected to take place on Saturday in Rome.



Trump confirmed the scheduled date and expressed confidence in resolving the issue with Iran, describing it as "almost an easy" problem.













