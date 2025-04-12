Israel claims to intercept 3 rockets launched from Gaza

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it had intercepted three rockets launched from Gaza toward illegal settlements near the enclave, with no reported casualties.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that after alerts were activated in open areas surrounding Gaza, "the Air Force intercepted three rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, and no injuries were reported."

Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the rockets were fired from Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip toward the Israeli settlements of Nir Yitzhak, Sufa, and Hulit, along the Gaza border.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced targeting the Nir Yitzhak settlement adjacent to the Gaza Strip with short-range missiles in the second operation of its kind within a week.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







