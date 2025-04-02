50,000 Yemenis left without water after US airstrike in Al-Hudaydah

At least 50,000 people were left without water in western Yemen on Wednesday after a US airstrike hit a drinking water tank in the coastal Al-Hudaydah province, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the water tank in al-Sanif village and damaged a water facility in the Mansouriyah district in Al-Hudaydah, disrupting water supply to over 50,000 people across eight rural villages.

The outlet aired footage showing the aftermath of the attack on the water facility.

On Tuesday, the Houthi group said that four people were killed and three others injured after US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah. Three more strikes were reported in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, but no casualties were reported.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, at least 61 civilians were killed and 139 others injured in US airstrikes across Yemen since March 15.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,400 people.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas but resumed them after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.