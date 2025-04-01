YEMENS HOUTHI GROUP REPORTS 22 US RAIDS ON SANAA, SAADA PROVINCES

Smoke rises from the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen March 28, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Yemeni Houthi group said Tuesday that US warplanes conducted 22 raids recently in areas in the northern provinces of Sanaa and Saada.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said US warplanes targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district in southeastern Sanaa at dawn with five airstrikes, and the Bani Matar district in western Sanaa, with two strikes.

The broadcaster added that the Saada province, a key stronghold of the Houthi group, came under 15 US raids during the early hours Tuesday.

The US has intensified airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in recent days at an unprecedented rate, resulting in casualties and property damage, according to the group.

Trump said March 15 that he had ordered a "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,300 people.

The campaign of airstrikes started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships because of Israel blocking aid entering Gaza.