Three Palestinians injured in settler attack on West Bank village

Three Palestinians were injured on Tuesday in an attack by Israeli settlers near the city of Nablus in the Occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

Local media said around 300 settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Duma, setting fire to farms and damaging vehicles, and that three residents were shot with live and rubber bullets.

The Israeli military said dozens of Israeli civilians had set fire to property in the area, after which "a violent confrontation" developed between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers and police officers were dispatched and "began operating to disperse the violent confrontation," the Israeli military said in a statement.

All three victims were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, Palestinian medics said.

Palestinians in the West Bank have regularly complained of the growing violence and strength of settler incursions in Palestinian areas, which have seen repeated attacks.









