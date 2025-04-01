Lebanese army says Israel fired at troops near border

The Lebanese army said Tuesday it came under fire from Israeli forces while removing barriers erected by Israel in the Marjeyoun district in Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

In a statement posted on X, the army said the operation was carried out in coordination with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and aimed at dismantling newly constructed earthen barriers to reopen a road leading to a nearby hill.

"A unit from the army worked to remove new earthen barriers set up by the Israeli enemy in Odaisseh, Marjeyoun district," it said.

The army reported that Israeli soldiers fired shots near its personnel in an attempt to force them to withdraw from the site.

The Lebanese army did not report casualties or indicate that an exchange of fire occurred, despite the gunfire.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,362 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 117 fatalities and more than 363 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.