Israeli army claims it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed to have successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could reach Israeli airspace. The missile was intercepted by the Israeli air force, and alerts were activated as per standard procedures. No additional details were provided. Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked ships in recent months.

Published March 30,2025
The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it had successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could breach Israeli airspace.

In a statement, the army said, "The air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen," adding that it "was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace."

It added: "Alerts were activated in line with established procedures."

No further details were given on the alleged incident.

Yemen's Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade in what it said is a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks after Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.