Gaza death toll tops 50,250 as Israel kills 43 more Palestinians

The sister of late journalist Mohammed Mansour mourns next to her brother's body at the Nasser Hospital after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 March 2025. (IHA)

At least 43 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 50,251, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said that the toll included two bodies retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 115 more injured people were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 114,025 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

At least 896 Palestinians have been killed and 1,984 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.