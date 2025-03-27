Lebanon appoints Karim Souaid as central bank governor

The Lebanese government appointed Karim Souaid as the governor of the central bank on Thursday, succeeding Riad Salameh, whose term ended on July 31, 2023.

Souaid was one of three candidates proposed by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber to take the post, alongside Eddy Gemayel and Jamil Baz, according to the state news agency NNA.

Since Salameh's term ended on July 31, 2023, the bank had been managed by his deputy, Wassim Mansouri, until Souaid's appointment today.

Souaid received his academic education at Harvard Law School, where he specialized in banking law and wrote his thesis.









