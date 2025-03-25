International community must recognize 'sheer scale of devastation' in Gaza: Palestinian premier

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa speaks during a press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas (not pictured) following their meeting in Ramallah on March 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa called on the international community Monday to pressure Israel to end its assault on the Gaza Strip.

"We cannot remain silent about the grave violations of international law and rights of the Palestinian people.

"The international community must recognize the sheer scale of devastation in Gaza. It's crucial that we hold Israel accountable for its actions," Mustafa said at a news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Ramallah.

Mustafa thanked the EU for its support for the Palestinian government and its call for assuming responsibility across all the occupied Palestinian territory in Gaza as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"We call upon the European Union to actively participate and to contribute to the upcoming construction conference that will be held in Cairo in May," he said, adding the conference is an important step in supporting the recovery of Gaza and the Palestinian people.

Kallas said the EU strongly opposes the resumption of the war, which is causing an "appalling and unacceptable" loss of life in Gaza.

"My messages during my visit here are very clear: Hamas must release all hostages. Israel must fully reinstate humanitarian aid to Gaza, and negotiations must resume," she said.

The only path to sustainable peace is the two-state solution between Palestine and Israel, she reiterated.

"The European Union sees the Palestinian Authority as best placed to govern Gaza," she said.

Last year, she said the EU provided almost €400 million ($432 million) in emergency support to the Palestinian Authority.

"Now we are preparing for longer-term support, conditional on government reforms, and while further discussions on how to share costs for Gaza's reconstruction are needed, let me say this: Palestinians, for whom Gaza is their home, must be able to return," she said.

Separately, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Kallas in Ramallah, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abbas called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza.

He emphasized that border gates should be opened to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.