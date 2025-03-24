PALESTINIAN DETAINEE WALID AHMED DIES IN ISRAELS MEGIDDO PRISON

It has been reported that 17-year-old Palestinian administrative detainee, Walid Ahmed, passed away in Israel's Megiddo Prison.

A joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoners and Released Prisoners Committee and the Palestinian Prisoners Society provided information about the incident.

The statement mentioned that Walid Ahmed, a 17-year-old from the town of Silwad in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, had been held in Israeli prison since September 30, 2024, under administrative detention.

"The Civil Affairs Directorate, which communicates with the Israeli side, informed us that Walid Ahmed passed away in Megiddo Prison," the statement read, adding that no information had yet been obtained regarding the cause of the Palestinian child's death.

The statement pointed out that another Palestinian had died due to systematic crimes committed in Israeli prisons since October 7, and noted that "the war against prisoners is another aspect of the genocide against Palestinians."

According to the statement, the number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli prisons since Israel's attacks on Gaza on October 7, 2023, has risen to 63, with at least 40 of them being from Gaza.

Since 1967, 300 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli prisons.