Gaza Education Ministry says 3 staff members killed in Israeli attacks

A Palestinian man stands in a damaged building at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 20, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Gaza's Education Ministry said Monday that three staff members have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last week.

The ministry said the three staff members lost their lives in attacks in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since March 18, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,200 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.