Gaza death toll tops 50,000 as Israel kills 41 more Palestinians

At least 41 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll since October 2023 to 50,021, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said the toll included two bodies retrieved from the rubble in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 61 more injured people were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 113,274 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,200 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.